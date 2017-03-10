MT Senator Tester to hold town hall in Helena | TSLN.com

(U.S. Senate) – U.S. Senator Jon Tester announced today that he will be hosting an in-person town hall meeting in Helena next Friday focused on public lands and Montana's outdoor economy.

Montana is home to a $6 billion outdoor economy and with recent votes in the House of Representatives making it easier to sell off public lands, Tester wants to hear from Montanans what they need from Congress to protect the Montana way of life.

"Montana has made it loud and clear: our public lands are not for sale," Tester said. "Montanans know that but some folks just don't get it. I want to gather feedback from the folks who get out into God's country every weekend and hear from them how to protect access, expand recreation opportunities, and keep Montana the Last Best Place."

Town Hall Meeting

Helena Middle School Auditorium

1025 N. Rodney St

Helena, Montana

Friday, March 17, 2017

3:30 p.m.—4:30 p.m.

The announcement comes after Tester's Great Falls Town Hall, numerous public events across Montana, over a dozen health care events, and an unprecedented volume of phone calls, emails, and letters from Montanans who want to engage in important policy discussions.

The event is free and open to the public.

