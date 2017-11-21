Mytty Angus Ranch Production Bull Sale
November 21, 2017
Date: Nov. 14, 2017
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Location: Stevensville, MT
Reported By: Dixon Scott
Average:
105 Long Yearling Summer Bulls – $4,010
Top Lots
Lot 6 $11,000 to Wittkopp Angus, Circle, Montana; Mytty Cavalry 6318; 5/7/16; Mytty Cavalry 3205 x Sitz Upward 307R.
Lot 1 $8,000 to Shotgun Ranch, Post, Oregon; Mytty Resource 6314; 5/7/16; SAV Resource x BAR EXT Traveler 205.
Lot 3 $8,000 to John and Debbie Questo, Ione, California; Mytty Resource 6249; 5/2/16; SAV Resource x Rito 4L6 of 2536 208.
Lot 37 $8,000 to Ed Stuivenga, Stites, Idaho; Mytty High Ground 6283; 5/4/16; SAV High Ground 4921 x Sitz New Design 458N.
Lot 15 $7,500 to Bill Brennan, Pony, Montana; Mytty Resource 6337; 5/9/16; SAV Resource x Sitz Dimension 8607.