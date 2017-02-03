 NAFTA Renegotiation Expected in May | TSLN.com

Back to: News

NAFTA Renegotiation Expected in May

This week, the government of Mexico provided official notice that it is undergoing a formal 90-day consultation period with its industries and other stakeholders in advance of engaging with the United States on a revision or possible renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Formal negotiations between the United States, Canada and Mexico can not begin before May because of the consultations.

The United States will hold similar consultations.

–American Sheep Industry