NAMI launches meat app

The North American Meat Institute has launched an app "aimed at helping shoppers, particularly millennials — individuals between ages 18 and 35 — become informed, confident purchasers of meat and poultry," the organization of meat processors said today.

"People are increasingly interested in knowing where their food comes from, and that concern is transforming shopping habits and driving purchasing decisions," said NAMI President and CEO Barry Carpenter.

"The MyMeatUp app's new 'Where does my meat come from?' feature responds to calls for increased transparency and empowers consumers to choose meat and poultry products that fit their preferences."

