National Academies release major, mixed report on marijuana | TSLN.com

In a report that is likely to have implications for the development of marijuana as an agricultural industry, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine last week released a study that showed cannabis is effective as a painkiller, but is not without problems.

After reviewing the literature surrounding the drug, the experts recommended that the government change its classification of marijuana from a Schedule 1 narcotic, which means it has no medical use.

The current situation, the researchers wrote, means that “unlike other controlled substances such as alcohol or tobacco, no accepted standards for safe use or appropriate dose are available to help guide individuals as they make choices regarding the issues of if, when, where, and how to use cannabis safely and, in regard to therapeutic uses, effectively.”

In an analysis, the San Francisco Chronicle said that the report is likely to increase pressure on policymakers for reclassification.

–The Hagstrom Report