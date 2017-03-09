National Governors Association Supports Endangered Species Act Reforms | TSLN.com

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mead was pleased with the support from the nation's governors for reforms to the Endangered Species Act (ESA). The Governor started to work on ESA reforms during his tenure as chairman of the Western Governors Association. The National Governors Association (NGA) winter meeting was held in Washington, D.C. February 24 – 27. The ESA reforms were considered and passed by those governors in attendance.

"The bipartisan principles adopted by governors recognize the value of wildlife to our nation and that we should constantly be looking for ways to do better for wildlife and people. I am thankful for the support from my fellow governors," said Governor Mead.

Changes covered by the resolution include: states should be involved in the ESA process; clear recovery goals set for listed species; consistent funding to states for species conservation; and listing decisions with strong scientific basis. The resolutions passed by NGA will be shared with Congress and advocated for by NGA staff.

The full policy position can be read here: https://www.nga.org/cms/home/federal-relations/nga-policy-positions/page-nr-policies/col2-content/main-content-list/environmental-protection.html

–Wyoming Governor Mead