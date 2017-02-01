National Institute for Animal Agriculture conference registration open | TSLN.com

Registration begins now for the 2017 NIAA Annual Conference. This year’s conference focuses on how animals are treated and resources are used world–wide.

The Annual Conference will be held at the Renaissance Columbus Hotel Downtown, Columbus, OH, April 3–6, 2017. A pre–conference Ag Tour of area industries is offered for April 3rd.

“Trade, finances, feed, pathogens like avian flu and PEDv … all are issues which not only impact a species, but have regional and global implications,” advises John Saunders, CEO & Chairman of Where Food Comes From, Inc. and Chair of the NIAA 2017 Annual Conference Planning Committee.

Following the 2017 Annual Conference, an added day on April 6th will feature a workshop themed “Animal Care Standards – How Laws, Company Commitments, and Public Perception Have Changed the Landscape.”

For agenda information and speakers, go to the NIAA website, http://www.animalagriculture.org.

–NIAA