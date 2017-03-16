National Junior Hereford Association Scholarship Deadline is April 1 | TSLN.com

This summer, more than $25,000 of scholarship money is available for active National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA) members who are seniors in high school or currently enrolled in a college program. In addition to scholarships, the NJHA also honors deserving members with junior and senior prospect awards as well as the prestigious junior golden bull award and B.C. Snidow Awards. All scholarship and award applications are due April 1.

The list of scholarships made possible by the Hereford Youth Foundation of America and National Hereford Women include: The Bluegrass and Buckeye Scholarship, Ed Bible Memorial Scholarship, Golden Bull Achievement Award, Hereford Herdsman Scholarship, John Wayne Memorial Scholarship, National Junior Merit Scholarship and the Poll-ette Founders Scholarship Award will be given away at the 2017 Junior National Hereford Expo in Louisville, Ky.

A new addition to the spring scholarships this year is the $1,250 Charles E. Boyd Memorial Scholarship. Boyd passed away in 2015 and his family and friends have endowed a scholarship in his memory to carry on his legacy in the Hereford breed. Boyd, Mays Lick, Ky., was a third generation Hereford breeder and past board of director's member for the American Hereford Association. He was a prominent beef cattle judge at all major livestock shows, exhibited several international and national champion Hereford cattle and bred and raised over twenty bulls in major artificial insemination studs, which is one of the most significant achievements of any

Hereford breeder.

"Opportunities are limitless for National Junior Hereford Association members to apply for scholarships and awards made possible by the Hereford Youth Foundation of America and National Hereford Women," said Amy Cowan, AHA director of youth activities and foundation. "This spring we streamlined the process and combined a majority of the spring scholarship applications, so this should make applying easier than ever. Also for younger members, please don't forget about the Prospect and Junior Golden Bull Awards."

Applications for the spring scholarships are due April 1 to the scholarship site, hereford.myreviewroom.com.

–National Junior Hereford Association