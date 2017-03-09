National Milk makes farm bill recommendations | TSLN.com

The National Milk Producers Federation on Tuesday recommended a four-point plan to make changes to the dairy program in the farm bill.

NMPF's proposal includes a series of adjustments that will affect the way both feed prices (including corn, alfalfa and soybean meal) and milk prices are calculated in the Margin Protection Program and an adjustment to premiums paid into the program for coverage above the basic, $4 margin level.

Other recommendations include determining margins monthly, rather than bimonthly, and issuing payments on a more frequent basis when margins drop. NMPF is also suggesting the deadline for annual enrollment should be at the end of the year before the calendar year for which they want coverage.

Finally, NMPF recommended that the Livestock Gross Margin (LGM) program be expanded and that producers be allowed to use both the MPP and LGM simultaneously.

–The Hagstrom Report