National Western Stock Show: Herefords could set records in Denver | TSLN.com

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Hereford breed will set a record at the National Western Stock Show in Denver Jan. 12-14.

Two hundred and eighty-four females are entered in the National Hereford Junior Heifer Show, 538 females are entered in the National Hereford Female Show and 220 bulls are entered in the National Hereford Bull Show, reaching a total of 1,045 Hereford cattle to be shown on the Hill at the NWSS, the largest number in Hereford history.

Ten carloads, 36 pens of heifers and 53 pens of bulls will be exhibited in the Yard show.

“The Hereford breed continues to grow and dominate on the national stage,” said Bailey Clanton, AHA national shows coordinator and youth activities assistant. “We are looking forward to another great year at the National Western with record numbers.”

The National Hereford Bull Show will begin at 8 a.m. on Jan. 12 with the National Hereford Junior Heifer Show immediately following. The Hereford Pen of Heifers Show will begin at 8 a.m. followed by the Hereford Pen/Carload Bull Show at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 13. The National Hereford Female show will begin at 8 a.m. on Jan. 14.

–American Hereford Association