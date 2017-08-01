NCBA, PLC on DC Circuit Court Decision on Gray Wolf: “Perfect Example of Need to Modernize Endangered Species Act” | TSLN.com

WASHINGTON (August 1, 2017) – Ethan Lane, executive director of the Public Lands Council and NCBA federal lands, today released the following statement in response to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals decision upholding the listing of the gray wolf in the Western Great Lakes Region:

"Today's ruling is a perfect example of the need to modernize the Endangered Species Act. At well over 4,000 wolves, it is abundantly clear that the population in the region is recovered and thriving. Rather than celebrating the successful recovery of this species, Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin will continue to be held hostage to the whims of radical environmental activists. It is now incumbent upon Congress to take action to carry out the proper delisting of the gray wolf and modernize the Endangered Species Act so that it works for every American, not just well-funded judicial activists.

–NCBA