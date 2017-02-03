NCBA Recognizes 2016 Top Hand Club Winners at Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show | TSLN.com

NASHVILLE, TENN. (February 3, 2017) –The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s 2016 Top Hand Club celebrated today the recruitment of 499 new NCBA members, all recruited by NCBA members over the past year.

The Top Hand Club was initiated in 1982 as NCBA’s member-recruit-a-member program that recognizes volunteer leaders for their commitment in growing a strong national association. To become a Top Hand Club member, individuals must recruit at least three new NCBA members. To remain in the club, members must recruit two new members each subsequent year. The Top Hand Club recruitment year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. The program is sponsored by Case IH and Roper, Stetson, Tin Haul.

Each year, three high achieving Top Hands are recognized for their recruitment efforts, as those members who signed on the most new NCBA members. Again this year, the Top Hand Club sponsored an additional award which recognizes the Top Hand who recruited the most in dues revenue. Congratulations to the 2016 Top Hand Club top three recruiters and the top recruiter for revenue.

2016 Top Hand Club Champion and Top Recruiter for Revenue – Billy Flournoy, California Cattlemen’s Association

Billy Flournoy of Likely, California is the 2016 Champion Recruiter for Membership and the Champion Recruiter for Revenue, bringing in 63 recruits adding up to $12,800 in revenue during the 2016 Top Hand Club year. Flournoy has earned airline tickets, housing and registration for the 2016 Cattle Industry Annual Convention and NCBA Trade show, boots and apparel from Roper, Stetson, Tin Haul, and an exclusive personalized Top Hand Red Bluff Buckle.

2016 Top Hand Club Res. Champion– Melody Benjamin, Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association

With 40 recruits, Melody Benjamin of Lakeside, Nebraska is the 2nd Top Recruiter for the 2016 Top Hand Club year. This is Melody’s thirteenth year as a Top Hand Club recruiter. Melody has also received prizes for her recruiting efforts including $500 in Cabela’s gift cards and registration to annual convention.

2016 Top Hand Club 3rd Place Recruiter – Ryan Higbie, Kansas Livestock Association

Third Top Recruiter goes to Ryan Higbie with 32 recruits. This is Ryan’s eleventh year in the Top Hand Club. His recruiting efforts have earned him a variety of prizes including boots from Roper, Stetson and Tin Haul as well as Cabela’s gift cards.

In addition to being the 2016 Top Hand Club sponsor, Case IH added an additional incentive for recruiter’s ­– $15,000 toward a Case IH purchase. Those who recruited five or more members were entered into a drawing for this grand prize, and for every five additional recruits, they received an extra entry into the contest. This year’s winner, drawn on stage at the annual Best of Beef awards breakfast, is Charlie Swanson of Oklahoma. Case IH announced today that they are proud to sponsor this same promotion for the 2017 recruitment year.

For more information on the Top Hand Club, call 866-BEEF-USA or visit http://www.beefusa.org.

-NCBA