NCBA says 2018 recordbook will be available soon

DENVER (September 18, 2017) – A pocket-sized recordkeeping tool used by cattle producers for more than 30 years will be available for the 2018 year starting October 2, 2017. The Redbook from the National Cattlemen's Beef Association helps cattle producers effectively and efficiently record their daily production efforts, helping enhance profitability.

The 2018 Redbook has more than 100 pages to record calving activity, herd health, pasture use, cattle inventory, body condition, cattle treatment, AI breeding records and more. It also contains a Producers Guide for Judicious Use of Antimicrobials in Cattle, Beef Quality Assurance Best Practices and proper injection technique information, as well as a calendar and notes section.

"I'm more comfortable leaving home without my pocket knife than my Redbook," according to Dan Kniffen, a Pennsylvania beef producer. "The Redbook puts documentation in my shirt pocket and helps me identify potential day-to-day problems with my herd, as well as progress I'm making in efforts to improve it. The challenges I face are more manageable when I have the information for dealing with them right in front of me."

Redbooks can be purchased for $7.00 each, plus shipping and handling. Customization of the Redbooks is available (for 100 books or more), and quantity discounts are available. To order, visit http://www.beefusa.org.

For more information on the NCBA Redbooks, contact Grace Webb at gwebb@beef.org,

(800) 525-3085.

–NCBA