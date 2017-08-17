NCBA’s Cattlemen to Cattlemen Kicks off New Season

DENVER, COLO. (August 16, 2017) – On August 29, NCBA's Cattlemen to Cattlemen returns for a new season featuring an in-depth look at the outcomes of the beef checkoff-funded 2017 National Beef Quality Audit (NBQA). The audit is conducted every five years and provides a set of guidelines and measurements on beef quality conformance of the U.S. beef supply.

Along with the results from NBQA, this season will showcase news from Washington D.C., animal health and management, producer education, market news, a day in the life of cattle producers and more. NCBA's Cattlemen to Cattlemen is created by cattlemen for cattlemen and offers topics that are valuable for producers to use.

"Cattlemen to Cattlemen is one of the best ways NCBA can communicate with farmers and ranchers today," said Kevin Ochsner, Cattlemen to Cattlemen host. "We are very proud of the value this television show brings to the beef industry."

NCBA's Cattlemen to Cattlemen airs Tuesday nights at 8:30 p.m. EST on RFD-TV. In addition, all episodes are available online at http://www.YouTube.com/cattlementocattlemen. The program is also on Facebook; follow the NCBA's Cattlemen to Cattlemen page and stay updated with photos, details on upcoming shows and connecting with other cattlemen and women.

Production of NCBA's Cattlemen to Cattlemen is made possible with sponsor support from: Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Case IH, Dow AgroSciences, John Deere, NRCS, New Holland, Purina, RAM, Ritchie, Roper and Stetson.

