NCTA 2017 Mid-year Graduates | TSLN.com

Curtis, Neb. – Nine students from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis completed their academic programs in December and have been working in agricultural and veterinary technology careers over the winter.

Eight received an associate of applied science (AAS) degree and one was awarded a certificate, said Vicky Luke of NCTA registration and records.

The students are invited to return to the NCTA campus for graduation activities on May 3- 4, 2017, including commencement at 1:30 p.m. on May 4, Luke said.

December graduates were:

Agribusiness Management Systems

Tyler S. Christensen, North Platte, Neb.

Kaetlee Elizabeth Feddersen, Oto, Iowa

Agriculture Production Systems

Cort Eugene Baker, Hermosa, S.D.

Hunter James Ehlers, Walton, Neb.

Whitney Leigh Hall, Alliance, Neb.

Raeanna Christine Moss, Sterling, Neb.

Trevor James Ramm, Stuart, Neb.

Kelsi Jayne Deming Wertz, Great Bend, Kan.

Equine Training Management certificate

Whitney B. Gimpel, New Underwood, S.D.

Graduates receiving an associate degree completed a minimum of 74 credit hours of courses in two or more years at NCTA. The equine training management certificate required 20 hours.

NCTA is the only two-year college within the University of Nebraska system. Degrees and certificates are offered in agribusiness management, animal and equine science, agricultural education, agronomy, agricultural equipment management, and veterinary technology. For more information, see http://ncta.unl.edu or call 1-800-3CURTIS.

–NCTA