Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture results for ‘Punchy in Pink’ show | TSLN.com

McCook, Neb. – The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Ranch Horse Team won third place amid six colleges at the April 8-9 "Punchy in Pink" Stock Horse Show in McCook.

The NCTA Aggies hosted the two-day show and coordinated all of the activities including a fun fundraising race for breast cancer, lining up the cattle for the stock handling competitions in working cow horse, and running the show.

NCTA Ranch Horse Team Coach Joanna Hergenreder provided the following results:

Rio McGinley, Oshkosh, on Pretty Classy Hancock: 5th Pleasure, 1st Trail, 2nd Reining, 6th in Cow Work and 3rd in the All Around for Collegiate Non Pro.

Drake Johnson, Thurston on Smart War: 7th Pleasure, 6th Trail, 8th Reining, 4th Cow work and 7th in the All Around for Collegiate Non Pro.

Makayla Forsythe, Garland, on Four Sieto Gill: 3rd Pleasure, 1st Trail, 6th Reining, 4th Cow work and 3rd in the All Around for the Collegiate Ltd Non Pro.

Morgan Schrank, Canton, S.D., on Lil Paddy Spice: 1st Pleasure, 5th Trail, 7th Reining, 6th Cow Work and 5th in the All Around for the Collegiate Ltd Non Pro.

Kaitlyn Thesenvitz, Wood River, on Zip N On A Breeze: 1st in Pleasure, 1st in Trail, 4th in Reining, 4th in Cow Work and 3rd in the All Around for Collegiate Intermediate

Kortney Monheiser, Hershey, on Troubles Royal Gold: 2nd in Pleasure, 5th in Trail, 10th in Reining, 5th in Cow Work and 4th in the All Around for Collegiate Novice.

Courtney Leach, Lewellen, on Strait Chexy Doc: 3rd in Pleasure, 1st in Trail, 8th in Reining, 15 in Cow Work and 5th in the All Around for the Collegiate Novice.

Jessa Lemon, Curtis, on Lady Stingray Dun It: 9th in Pleasure, 8th in Trail, 2nd in Reining, 18th in Cow Work and tied for 7th in the All Around for Collegiate Novice.

Shane Hoer, Blair, on Magic Man Dun It: 16th Pleasure, 7th Trail, 9th Reining, 8th Cow Work and 9th in the All Around for Collegiate Novice.

Carly Wade, Monroe, on Justa Pretty Rooster: 19th in Pleasure, 15th Trail, 12th Reining, 12th Cow Work and 17th in the All Around for Collegiate Novice.

Huntra Christensen, Lincoln, on Satan: 18th Pleasure, 17th Trail, 19th Reining, 14th Cow Work and 19th in the All Around for the Collegiate Novice.

"Our NCTA students work all year long to plan and execute this event," explained Hergenreder. "I gave them more of the reins this year, and they went far above my expectations on how well they managed every aspect."

Returning alumni also assisted where needed, she added, thanking Macey Novotne, Alex Spotanski and Matt Dole.

Laramie County Community College (Cheyenne, Wyoming) won champion team with Northeastern Junior College (Sterling, Colorado) with second place, and hosts NCTA close behind in third.

Other collegiate riders were from the University of Wyoming (Laramie), New Mexico State University (Las Cruces) and several riders from Colorado State University (Fort Collins).

The annual show is sanctioned by the Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska Stock Horse Association and the Stock Horse of Texas.

