NCTA Aggies attend Young Farmer & Rancher forum | TSLN.com

Kearney, Neb. – Nine college students from Curtis recently joined agriculturalists from across the state at a Young Farmer and Rancher conference featuring communication, education and policy.

The Collegiate Farm Bureau Club from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture joined young producers in tours of agricultural operations and businesses, discussions about leadership and agricultural policy, and had opportunities for networking, said Brad Ramsdale, NCTA club adviser and agronomy professor.

Eleanor Aufdenkamp, a North Platte sophomore majoring in agricultural education, was a finalist in the YF&R discussion meet. She finished a final round of six individuals as first alternate to state convention discussion meet in December.

Club President Maggie Brunmeier of Bayard said the students enjoyed meeting young leaders, sharing ideas for public agricultural awareness and literacy, and are looking forward to projects in southwestern Nebraska.

“Our NCTA club is quite active on campus and in Nebraska agriculture, and we were glad for this opportunity to attend the YF&R programs,” said Brunmeier, a second-year agribusiness and agronomy major.

“We will be volunteers and participants in a new Farm Bureau activity on February 4th for agricultural awareness and consumer wellness,” she added. “As the collegiate club nearest to North Platte, we will help with the Agriculture Matters 5K/10K Race in there. It should be a lot of fun and great exposure for Nebraska agriculture.”

NCTA students who attended the Kearney conference were: Jayde Hessler, Gibbon; Andrea Burkhardt, Winnetoon; Rachel Dather, Verdigre; Maggie Brunmeier, and Ty Dickey, Bayard; Emilye Vales, DeWitt; Will Kusant, Comstock; Eleanor Aufdenkamp, and Dalon Koubek, North Platte.

For information about NCTA Collegiate Farm Bureau, agronomy, agricultural mechanics, crops judging, or irrigation technology programs, contact Ramsdale at bramsdale2@unl.edu .

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation Promotion and Education Committee is sponsoring the North Platte race as part of the Platte River Fitness Series. Race details are available at https://www.nefbfoundation.org/events/agriculture-matters-race.

–NCTA