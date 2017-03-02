NCTA hosts Discovery Day on March 6 | TSLN.com

High school students are invited to explore their academic and financial options for college on March 6 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

The third "Discovery Day" for the 2016-2017 year will be at the Curtis campus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students, their families and guidance counselors are invited to participate, said Tina Smith, NCTA admissions and recruiting coordinator.

Students can participate in guided tours, meet with instructors, gain an overview of student clubs and campus opportunities at an activities fair, and learn more about federal financial aid through FAFSA.

Education Quest Foundation will meet with parents and students in answering questions about financial aid.

A new feature for Fall of 2017 will be a single-rate tuition for all students who attend NCTA, according to recent action by the Nebraska Board of Regents. The current rate is $121 per credit hour.

"Single rate tuition will apply to Nebraskans as well as non-residents," Smith emphasized. "We are working hard to inform prospective students in surrounding states such as Missouri, Kansas, Wyoming, Colorado, South and North Dakota, and Iowa, in particular as we draw from many in our bordering states."

Students who submit applications to attend NCTA in 2017 will be eligible for a drawing. One recipient on March 6 will receive a $250 textbook certificate to be redeemed next fall at the NCTA Bookstore.

Pre-registration is requested for Discovery Day attendance which includes a noon lunch at Aggie Dining by signing up at http://ncta.unl.edu/campus-culture. Activities begin at the Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center at University and Siminoe Streets with registration at 8:30 a.m.

–NCTA