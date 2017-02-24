NCTA to host Science and Engineering Fair | TSLN.com

Curtis, Neb. – Science and engineering students of middle and high school ages from central Nebraska will converge Feb. 27 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

The 2017 Central Nebraska Science and Engineering Fair will attract about 65 students from area schools, said Dan Widick, NCTA science and biology instructor.

Students will be from Hastings, Adams Central, Lexington, Wilcox-Hildreth, Cozad, and Eustis-Farnam. This is the third year that Widick is coordinating the regional contest at NCTA.

Activities will center at the Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center on campus, with classrooms, laboratories and the auditorium brimming with contestants and displays, Widick said.

NCTA faculty will be among the 26 judges evaluating the competition. Widick also enlisted private industry professionals from veterinary medicine, agronomy and technology.

"The winner of the senior division at the Curtis fair will be allowed to attend the International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles in May," Widick said.

NCTA's fair is one of two ISEF contests in Nebraska. The other is conducted at Nebraska City.

The public is invited to view the entries upon judging completion in the early afternoon, likely around 1:30 p.m., Widick said.

Special awards and ribbons will be presented at the awards ceremony immediately following the public viewing, approximately at 2 p.m.

Additional information is available from Widick at dwidick2@unl.edu or (308) 320-0272. The story online link is: http://go.unl.edu/q8j8.

