ND Stockmens Assoc 31st Annual All Breeds Cattle Tour

The North Dakota Stockmen's Association hosted their annual All Breeds Tour Oct. 4-5, 2017 in the Bowman, North Dakota, area. The event is always a great opportunity to see some of the top purebred operations in a region, and these stops in the southwestern did not disappoint. Over 150 tour goers from across the area and several states took in stops at the following ranches:

Oct. 4 included stops at

Stuber Herfords, Bowman

Brooks Chalky Butte Ranch, Bowman

21 Angus Ranch, New England

Classic Angus Ranch, Regent

Urlacher Angus Ranch, Regent

Evenson Angus Ranch, Hettinger

Oct. 5 stops were

Lazy JS Ranch, Bowman

Mrnak Hereford Ranch, Bowman

Soreide Charolais, Bowman

Bowman Ranch, Rhame

Spur M Red Angus, Bowman

White's Angus Ranch, Bowman