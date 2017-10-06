ND Stockmens Assoc 31st Annual All Breeds Cattle Tour
October 6, 2017
The North Dakota Stockmen's Association hosted their annual All Breeds Tour Oct. 4-5, 2017 in the Bowman, North Dakota, area. The event is always a great opportunity to see some of the top purebred operations in a region, and these stops in the southwestern did not disappoint. Over 150 tour goers from across the area and several states took in stops at the following ranches:
Oct. 4 included stops at
Stuber Herfords, Bowman
Brooks Chalky Butte Ranch, Bowman
21 Angus Ranch, New England
Classic Angus Ranch, Regent
Urlacher Angus Ranch, Regent
Evenson Angus Ranch, Hettinger
Oct. 5 stops were
Lazy JS Ranch, Bowman
Mrnak Hereford Ranch, Bowman
Soreide Charolais, Bowman
Bowman Ranch, Rhame
Spur M Red Angus, Bowman
White's Angus Ranch, Bowman