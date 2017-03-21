NDA announces winners of the 2017 ag poster contest | TSLN.com

It's National Ag Day, and all across America people are celebrating the food, feed and fuel that farmers and ranchers produce every day. To celebrate the day, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) announced the winners of the Department's annual youth poster contest. The contest, open to first through sixth grade students in Nebraska, featured the theme "Good Life, Great Roots." and received over 1,850 entries.

"Agriculture is Nebraska's number one industry, and the poster contest gives students the opportunity to learn more about agriculture and showcase their creative sides," said NDA Director Greg Ibach. "A number of teachers across the state use this contest as a way to help their students learn more about where their food comes from and the essential role it plays in our day to day lives."

The posters were judged in three separate categories.

In the 1st and 2nd grade division:

• 1st place: Kimber Boyer, 2nd grade, Norris Elementary in Firth

• 2nd place: Allie Dirkschneider, 2nd grade, Howells Dodge Consolidated in Dodge

• 3rd place: Emily Schack, 2nd grade, Dundy County Stratton in Benkelman

• Governor's Choice: Ella Gabriel, 2nd grade, Seward Elementary

In the 3rd and 4th grade division:

• 1st place: Bree Pojar, 3rd grade, St. Wenceslaus School in Dodge

• 2nd place: Gage Rasmussen, 3rd grade, Johnson-Brock Elementary in Johnson

• 3rd place: Lucas Urbanski, 4th grade, St. James Seton School in Omaha

• Governor's Choice: Braelynn Renz, 4th grade, Heartland Community Schools in Henderson

In the 5th and 6th grade division:

• 1st place: Daisy Villatoro, 5th grade, Knickrehm Elementary in Grand Island

• 2nd place: Bryana Vargas-Paiz, 5th grade, Knickrehm Elementary in Grand Island

• 3rd place: Frances Hoover, 6th grade, Saint Margaret Mary in Omaha

• Governor's Choice: Sophia Harding, 6th grade, Saint Margaret Mary in Omaha

The winning posters and the names of the schools submitting entries are on NDA's website at http://www.nda.nebraska.gov/kids.

–NDA