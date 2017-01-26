NDA encourages use of USLGE funds to promote livestock exports | TSLN.com

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) wants the state’s livestock producers to know of cost-share funds available from the U.S. Livestock Genetics Export (USLGE) to promote livestock sales in foreign markets. USLGE sponsors and administers this funding program with the goal of helping the U.S. livestock industry increase the international demand for U.S. livestock genetics.

The funds are available to private livestock breeders, companies or cooperatives interested in promoting livestock, semen or embryo sales in international markets through Dec. 31, 2017, as long as funds are available. USLGE received the funds through the Market Access Program (MAP) of the Foreign Agricultural Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Exports are an important way to boost the ag economy,” said NDA Agricultural Trade Representative Stan Garbacz. “These cost-share dollars are available to increase livestock exports to foreign markets, and I encourage Nebraska’s livestock producers and companies to apply for these funds to enhance their international marketing and promotion efforts.”

The MAP program provides for partial reimbursement (up to 50 percent) of the cost of approved activities, such as international advertising, the development, translation and distribution of promotional materials and participation in foreign trade shows and exhibitions. Funds cannot be used for travel or personnel reimbursement. Program participates will be charged an administrative fee.

For more information about the program, contact the U.S. Livestock Genetics Export at (618) 548-9154, or NDA’s Agricultural Trade Office at (402) 471-2341.

–Nebraska Department of Agriculture