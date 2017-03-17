NDA, NE Grain And Feed Association To Host Course About Animal Food In Feed Industry | TSLN.com

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) and the Nebraska Grain and Feed Association will host a two-and-a-half-day course about new Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations affecting animal food in the grain and feed industry. The course, developed by the Food Safety Preventive Controls Alliance (FSPCA), will be held March 28-30, 2017, at the Country Inn and Suites in Lincoln. A $75 registration fee covers course materials. Participants who complete the course will receive a FSPCA certificate that is needed to comply with FDA regulations.

"Those involved in the grain and feed industry want to know more about the Food Safety Modernization Act and how it impacts daily operations," said NDA Director Greg Ibach. "This course allows participants a place to discuss these regulations in detail and will provide answers to questions regarding compliance requirements."

Course topics include: regulatory overview, current Good Manufacturing Practices, animal food safety hazards, overview of the Food Safety Plan, hazard analysis, preventive controls components and processes, and recall plans.

To register for the course, contact Sara Bishop at the Nebraska Grain and Feed Association at (402) 476-6174or by email at sara.bishop@negfa.org. More information about the course can be found at: bit.ly/FSPCAPreventiveControls.

–NDA