NDSA to host annual All Breeds Cattle Tour

Twelve of the region's premier seedstock producers will be featured in the North Dakota Stockmen's Association's (NDSA's) 31st annual All Breeds Cattle Tour (ABCT) Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 4-5. The two-day tour begins in Bowman and will make stops in Adams, Bowman and Hettinger Counties.

"The All Breeds Cattle Tour is a chance to see a sampling of many different breeders' herds in just a couple of days," said Andrea Bowman, the ABCT Chairperson. "It's a great way to preview their offerings and to catch up with other producers and agribusiness professionals on the tour. We are excited to welcome everyone to the southwest part of the state."

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at the tour headquarters, the Bowman Lodge and Convention Center in Bowman, N.D. The bus will depart there at 8 a.m. for visits to Stuber Ranch of Bowman, N.D., Brooks Chalky Butte Ranch of Bowman, N.D. and 21 Angus Ranch of New England, N.D., that morning. Following lunch and a tour at Classic Angus Ranch of Regent, N.D., the tour will head to Urlacher Angus Ranch of Regent, N.D. and Evenson Angus of Hettinger, N.D. There will be a social and supper at the Bowman Lodge and Convention Center at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The tour will resume on Oct. 5 with 7:30 a.m. registration and the bus will depart at 8 a.m. from the headquarters. The morning stops will include Lazy JS Ranch, Mrnak Hereford Ranch and Soreide Charolais Ranch, all of Bowman, N.D. The tour will continue on to the Bowman Ranch of Rhame, N.D. where lunch will be served. Spur M Red Angus and White's Angus Ranch, both of Bowman, N.D., will round out the tour.

A block of rooms is reserved at the Bowman Lodge and Convention Center. To make reservations and receive the discounted rate of $89 plus tax, call (701) 523-7750 and ask for the All Breeds Cattle Tour room block.

There is no cost to attend the tour. Pre-registration is not required, but is appreciated for meal and transportation planning purposes. To reserve your spot on the bus, call (701) 223-2522 by Sept. 27.

Recommended Stories For You

The All Breeds Cattle Tour is a project of the NDSA Seedstock Council. The NDSA is a grassroots producer organization serving cattlemen and cattlewomen since 1929.

–North Dakota Stockmen's Association