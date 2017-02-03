Reclamation Workshop set for Feb. 20-21 | TSLN.com

Reclamation Workshop Set for Feb. 20-21

Participants will learn about technologies and standards that could improve reclamation success.

Successful land reclamation often requires thinking outside the box when developing and applying new technologies.

The fifth annual North Dakota Reclamation Conference, “Reclamation and Energy: Innovation and Adaptation,” will introduce some of the technologies and standards that may improve reclamation success. The conference will be held Feb. 20-21 at the Astoria Hotel and Events Center in Dickinson.

The North Dakota State University Extension Service, Dickinson State University, Society for Range Management, BKS Environmental Associates Inc. and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service have partnered to host the event.

The conference begins with registration at 3 p.m. Feb. 20. A trade show opens at 5 p.m. and the keynote speaker will speak at 6:30 p.m.

Darryl Nelson of Nelson Environmental Remediation, Spruce Grove, Alberta, is the keynote speaker. He will discuss the thermal desorption technology his company uses to remediate contaminated soil.

He also plans to talk about how the remediation techniques his company uses in Canada are applicable in North Dakota.

“We share many common problems,” he says.

Nelson Environmental Remediation is involved in the cleanup of a major pipeline spill in North Dakota. It’s one of many remediation and reclamation projects the company has undertaken in the state.

“We bring 20-some years of experience,” Nelson says.

The Feb. 21 program starts at 8 a.m. and is divided into three major sessions: policy and programs, spill remediation and ecology. Participants will be able to attend all three.

Conference presenters include NDSU researchers and Extension specialists, and representatives from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, North Dakota Oil and Gas Commission, North Dakota Department of Health, Energy & Environmental Research Center, Terracon, Hartel Reclamation Inc. and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service. The program also includes a poster session.

This conference will provide landowners with information on what options are available for remediation and reclamation and give them a chance to hear from experts in the field, says Aaron Daigh, an assistant professor in NDSU’s School of Natural Resource Sciences and one of the workshop speakers. Landowners also will have an opportunity to talk with other landowners to learn what reclamation methods worked for them.

The registration fee for the conference is $75 if paid by Feb. 10 and $90 after that date.

For more information, visit http://www.ndreclamation.com or contact Miranda Meehan, NDSU Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist, at 701-231-7683 or miranda.meehan@ndsu.edu; Toby Stroh, assistant professor of agriculture at Dickinson State, at 701-483-2185 or toby.stroh@dickinsonstate.edu; or Brenda Schladweiler, president and reclamation specialist at BKS Environmental Associates, at 307-686-0800 or bschladweiler@bksenvironmental.com.

–NDSU Extension