NDSU’s Equestrian Teams Take Top Regional Honors | TSLN.com

NDSU riders advance to competitions in New York, Indiana and Kentucky.

North Dakota State University's Western and hunt seat equestrian teams finished the 2016-17 season as high-point Zone 7 Region 3 teams.

They received their titles by earning the most team points in the region during the season.

Also, Rebecca Prasch, a member of the hunt seat team, was named the Zone 7 Region 3 Cacchione Cup Rider. She accumulated the most individual points throughout the season in open over fences and open flat events.

As a result of these top finishes, the Western team is sending riders to the State University of New York at Oswego to compete against other high-point teams from throughout the U.S. on March 25-26. The hunt seat team is sending a team to compete at Black Dog Farms in Marion, Ind., on April 9.

Prasch will travel to national competition in Lexington, Ky., on May 4-7 to compete against other cup riders from each region.

Three riders from each team qualified individually to compete in these shows by placing first or second at regional competition at the University of Minnesota in February. Those who qualified and the events in which they placed were:

Western

Madison Long, freshman, Rochester, Minn. – open reining

Megan Haugen, senior, Larimore – novice horsemanship

Amelia Nichols, senior, Fargo – beginner horsemanship

Hunt Seat

Prasch, senior, Lino Lakes, Minn. – open over fences and open flat

Kayla Young, junior, Plymouth, Minn. – open over fences and open flat

Nick Scarberry, senior, Fargo, novice over fences

"This year's team has been outstanding," says equestrian team coach Tara Swanson. "The athletes have been dedicated to being successful and have put in a tremendous amount of time and hard work to earn these high-point team awards. Each member of the team brings something unique to the table and makes the team better. I am excited to see each of the qualified members thrive in postseason competition."

–NDSU Extension