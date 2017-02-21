NE, ND students CattleWomen scholarship winners | TSLN.com

Developing young people to be tomorrow's advocates for the beef industry is the goal of the Collegiate Beef Advocacy Program. The program is managed by the American National CattleWomen, Inc., and sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America.

Three winners of the Collegiate Beef Advocacy Program have been selected for this year. The three 2017 winners are Elisabeth Loseke, Columbus, Neb., McKenzie Smith, Snowville, Utah, and Haley Goodall, Belden, N.D. Each recipient received a $2,000 scholarship sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America. The winners were announced at the 2017 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show held in Nashville, Tenn.

During the next year, the three recipients will each work with a professional mentor to create a beef advocacy program to execute on a college campus, within their community, and with an organization outside of the beef community. This program helps young people develop their passion for beef advocacy by providing training, resources, and experiences. The goal is to prepare college-aged students today to become tomorrow's voice for the beef community.

Loseke is an animal science major at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. She plans to graduate in May of 2017 and is the daughter of Ryan and June Loseke.

Smith is attending Utah State University majoring in agribusiness with an anticipated graduation date of May 2020. She is the daughter of David and Trudy Smith.

The third winner is a student at Oklahoma State University and is majoring in animal science and intends to graduate in May 2018. Haley is the daughter of Brooks and Michelle Goodall.

CBAP is targeted towards college students. Applicants must write a brief essay, demonstrate leadership skills, identify three fun social media projects to engage peers, and submit a four-minute video, among other qualifications. In addition, they must create and present a fundraising strategy for a collegiate program.

The application process for the 2018 Collegiate Beef Advocacy Program winners will take place in the fall. For more information, email ANCW.CBAP@gmail.com.

The American National CattleWomen, Inc., consists of 1,700 members from across the United States and has a 65-year history of uniting women in agriculture to focus on its core concepts of beef promotion, education, and legislation. Several membership levels are available including basic, junior, collegiate, and lifetime, as well as sustaining, associate, and state affiliate. By joining ANCW, members become part of a professional networking group who strongly support the cattle industry and America's agriculture community to reach consumers and cattle producers across the country and to impact policy and trade. For more information about ANCW or to join today, visit http://www.ANCW.org

–American National Cattlewomen