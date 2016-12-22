NE: Ranching for profitability meetings in Jan. | TSLN.com

Lincoln, Neb., Dec. 22, 2016 — Keys to beef profitability – grazing, reproduction, economics and cattle health – will be covered by beef specialists and educators with Nebraska Extension during a series of half-day workshops in January at 10 Nebraska locations.

Meadow renovation, grazing irrigated annuals as part of a year-long grazing plan, and annual forages for fall and winter grazing will be reviewed. Looking into the economics of a beef operation, Extension Educator Aaron Berger examine “Points of Leverage on the Ranch to Improve Profit.”

Nebraska Extension Beef Specialist Rick Funston will discuss estrous synchronization and considerations. Extension Educator Dennis Bauer and Range and Forage Specialist Jerry Volesky will cover grazing. Cattle health is greatly influenced by fly populations, according to Livestock Entomologist Educator Dave Boxler, who will cover “Pasture Fly Control on Cattle.”

Contact the local Extension Office one week prior for a meal count. Speakers and topics may vary by location; contact the local extension office for a list of topics and speakers. Cost is $15/person. The workshops are sponsored by Nebraska Extension with help from local sponsors.

Meeting times are 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. local time each day. Dates, locations and contact numbers:

Jan. 17, O’Neill: Holt County Courthouse Annex, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; call 402-336-2760

Jan. 17, Ainsworth: Zion Lutheran Church, 4-10 p.m.; call 402-387-2213

Jan. 18, Valentine: Peppermill Restaurant, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.; call 402-376-1850

Jan. 18, Brewster: Uncle Bucks, 5-9 p.m.; call 308-645-2267

Jan. 19, Gordon: Gordon City Hall, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; call 308-327-2312

Jan. 19, Kimball: 4-H Building, 5-9 p.m.; call 308-235-3122

Jan. 24, Burwell: Burwell Legion Club, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; call 308-346-4200

Jan. 24, Broken Bow: Country Club, 5-9 p.m.; call 308-872-6831

Jan. 25, Lexington: Dawson County Extension Office, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; call 308-324-5501

Jan. 25, Brady: Brady Community Center, 5-9 p.m.; call 308-532-2683

–UNL Extension