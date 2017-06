Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Announces Scholarship Recipients | TSLN.com

The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation (NCF) is pleased to announce it has awarded $51,000 in scholarships to students furthering their education goals in the 2017-2018 academic year.

"The Foundation strongly believes in the importance of a sound education for tomorrow's industry leaders," says Jeff Heldt, president of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation. "Due to the generosity of many donors and participants in the Retail Value Steer Challenge, we are able to award theses scholarships to these outstanding students."

David Schuler of Bridgeport was the recipient of the 2017 Nebraska Cattlemen Beef State Scholarship. This $10,000 scholarship was established in 2014 to support outstanding junior, senior or graduate level Nebraska resident students enrolled in a Nebraska college or university pursuing a beef industry related degree. Schuler will be a senior this fall at the University of Nebraska pursuing an Animal Science degree, with an Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship minor.

In addition to the Beef State Scholarship, the Foundation awarded 37 additional scholarships to the following students:

Jayde Atkins, Broken Bow – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

McKenzie Beals, Friend – $1,200 Robert F. Lute II Memorial Scholarship

Heather Bentley, Miller – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Michael Borgelt, Wisner – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Krista Carter, Alliance – $1,200 Vance Uden Memorial Scholarship

Corey Conway, Campbell – $1,200 Bill Heller Memorial Scholarship

Alexis Corman, Bridgeport – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Emily Critser, Bellwood – $1,200 Martin Viersen Range Management Scholarship

Michaela Cunningham, Fullerton – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Cassidy Curtis, Royal – $1,200 Bill Briggs Family Memorial Scholarship

Lane Egger, Columbus – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Hannah Esch, Unadilla – $1,200 Robert F. Lute II Memorial Scholarship

Collin Freeman, Pierce – $1,200 Clarence & Lois Jean Hartmann Scholarship

Austin Freeman, Pierce – $1,200 Colonel Melvin Huss Scholarship

Emily Frenzen, Fullerton – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Cooper Grabenstein, Smithfield – $1,200 Cattlemen's Open Scholarship

Karnee Hatch, Maxwell – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Megan Homolka, Swanton – $1,200 Ron & Shirley Huss Scholarship

Marissa Kegley, Kearney – $1,200 Ron & Shirley Huss Scholarship

Eric Klitz, West Point – $1,200 Donavan Yoachim Memorial Scholarship

Morgan Leefers, Otoe – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Jason Line, Miller – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Erika Loseke, Columbus – $1,200 Colonel Melvin Huss Scholarship

Krista Ott, Wisner – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Jesse Paxton, Stapleton – $1,200 Vance Uden Memorial Scholarship

John Radil, Comstock – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Brittany Reynolds, Ansley – $1,000 West Central Affiliate Scholarship

Jessica Rudolph, Gothenburg – $1,200 Donavan Yoachim Memorial Scholarship

Mathias, Schulte, Kearney – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Hannah Settje, Raymond – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Miles Stagemeyer, Page – $1,200 Cattlemen's Open Scholarship

Collin Thompson, Eustis – $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Leah Treffer, Cozad – $1,200 Frank & Shirley Sibert Scholarship

Emilye Vales, DeWitt – $1,200 Jim & Helen Gran Scholarship

Lydia Vinton, Whitman – $1,200 Todd Ricenbaw Memorial Scholarship

Andrea Wach, Wauneta – $1,200 Bill Pullen Scholarship

Sage Williams, Eddyville – 1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

All scholarship recipients were recognized at the Nebraska Cattlemen Midyear Meeting in West Point, Wednesday, June 7, during the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Lunch.

–Nebraska Cattlemen