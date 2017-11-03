Nebraska Cattlemen to host convention Dec. 5-8 in Kearney

LINCOLN, Neb. (November 3, 2017) -The 2017 Annual Nebraska Cattlemen Convention and Trade Show will be held in Kearney at the Younes Convention Center December 5 – 8. This year's convention schedule is packed full of industry leaders, speakers and educational opportunities for all ages of cattlemen and women.

The week starts off on Tuesday, December 5, with the 2017 Cattlemen's College, sponsored by Zoetis. The event this year will be held at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Ag Pavilion to allow for a full day of classroom speakers and time at the chute. The program offers a wide range of speakers that will discuss nutrition, cover crops, vaccinations and so much more. This producer education program is designed to address issues that will improve production and profitability. The college will wrap up with a networking reception, NCBA update and panel on labor issues.

Wednesday will kick off at the Younes Convention Center with the Young Cattlemen's Round-table, sponsored by the YCC Class of 2016. The goal of the round table is to inspire members to get involved in the Nebraska Cattlemen and experience the benefits of the organization. Attendees will be able to discuss what is happening in the beef industry and what it means to them. Council meetings will fill the rest of the day and Wednesday will conclude with the General Session and time to mingle at the Welcome Reception in the Trade Show.

After a full day of committee meetings, Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Lunch and trade show happenings the annual banquet will wrap up the evening on Thursday, December 7th beginning at 7:00 p.m. As always a few cattlemen will be recognized for their dedication to the industry, great items will be up for grabs during the live auction and phenomenal food to be enjoyed by all. Convention will come to an end on Friday after the Market Outlook Breakfast and the Annual Business Meeting. The entire schedule can be viewed at http://nebraskacattlemen.org/convention.aspx.

–Nebraska Cattlemen