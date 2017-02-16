Morrill County Extension has new 4-H coordinator | TSLN.com

Chelsea Altena has been appointed 4-H coordinator in the Morrill County Extension Office in Bridgeport.

Her appointment was announced by Jackie Guzman, Extension Educator and Unit Leader for the Morrill and Scotts Bluff County Extension offices. She began her duties Feb. 1.

Altena’s responsibilities will include promoting and supporting the 4-H program in Morrill County, working with other 4-H staff in planning and implementation. She will provide support to clubs, leaders and members, coordinate special events, and other activities.

Altena is originally from Hyannis, where she attended school and graduated from Hyannis High School. She attended the Nebraska College or Technical Agriculture at Curtis, graduating with degrees in animal production science, livestock management and equine management, and as veterinary tech, as well as a minor in agribusiness. She served a veterinary technician internship at Medicine Valley Veterinary Hospital while in college, and worked at the hospital full-time after graduating in 2015. In May of 2016 she went to work for the Keith-Arthur Extension office as the office manager and 4-H assistant.

She is engaged to Jordan Sterkel of Bridgeport, and lives north of Angora.

