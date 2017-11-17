Nebraska students to travel to Taiwan

LINCOLN –Two Nebraska high school seniors are traveling to Taiwan next week to represent the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI) as part of a student exchange program. Selected by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA), the students will learn about Taiwan's agricultural industry and how Nebraska ag exports benefit Nebraska and Taiwan.

"This long-standing student exchange program helps students understand the importance of the international marketplace," said NDA Interim Director Mat Habrock. "The students have the unique opportunity to experience the agriculture, technology and culture of a different country and learn firsthand how Nebraska ag impacts foreign markets."

For the past 14 years, as part of this exchange program, students from an ag high school in Taiwan have visited Nebraska to attend the annual Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute, a week-long summer program coordinated by NDA. In return, NDA chooses NAYI delegates to travel to Taiwan.

This year the students will leave for Taiwan on Nov. 19 and will return to Nebraska on Nov. 24 While in Taiwan, the students will be staying at the Taichung Senior High School of Agriculture and Technology.

Their visit will include touring the campus, interacting with Taiwanese students, participating in presentations, and visiting local farms and agricultural research institutes. Students also will have the opportunity to do some sightseeing.

The two students going to Taiwan this year are:

· Wyatt Hubbard from Elm Creek. Wyatt is a senior at Elm Creek High School and is the son of Neal and Tracy Hubbard; and

· Hal Moomey from Kearney. Hal is a senior at Kearney High School and is the son of Travis and Dori Moomey.

The trip is coordinated by NDA and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Denver and is sponsored by the Nebraska Farm Bureau and TECO.

The students going to Taiwan will share their experiences from their trip at the 2018 Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute this summer in Lincoln.

–Nebraska Department of Agriculture