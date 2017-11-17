Nelson is named Stockmen’s honorary local brand inspector

Rodney Nelson of Almont, N.D., was named the 2017 Honorary Local Brand Inspector at the North Dakota Stockmen's Association (NDSA) Annual Convention & Trade Show in Fargo, N.D., recently.

A brand inspector since 1985, Nelson conducts locals inspections in the country and at the New Salem and Almont, N.D., scales.

"Livestock producers appreciate Rodney's work ethic and service to the industry," said NDSA Chief Brand Inspector Stan Misek. "He is someone you can count on and someone who always does a good job."

In addition to his brand inspection work, Nelson is a rancher, cowboy humorist, poet and newspaper columnist.

He and his wife Teri have two children, Annika Plummer and Lafe. Lafe and his wife Sara have two children, Haakon and Sigurd.

–North Dakota Stockmen's Association