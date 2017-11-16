Nebraska Cattlemen Cattlemen’s College will be at a new location

LINCOLN, Neb. (November 14, 2017) -The 2017 Cattlemen's College, will kick off the 2017 Nebraska Cattlemen's Convention and Trade Show on Tuesday, December 5. The event this year will be held at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Ag Pavilion. The college is sponsored by Zoetis. This producer education program is designed to address issues that will improve production and profitability.

The new location will allow for a full day of classroom speakers and time at the chute. The schedule will showcase many great speakers this year and now is the time to register for the event. This is an event that should not be missed. How do you transition from being the child to a partner? Lacey Hall and Alex Ibach Farm Credit Services of America

The 2016 National Beef Quality Audit; Navigating Pathways to Success. Deb VanOverbeke, Ph.D., Assistant Dean, Academic Programs College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Oklahoma State University

Can cover crops pull double duty? Conservation and economical forage production. Mary Drewnoski, Ph.D., Beef Systems Specialist, University of Nebraska – Lincoln

Selecting and developing the right replacement heifers to optimize revenues versus costs for enhanced profitability. Nancy Grathwohl Heter, Cattle Genetics Specialist, Zoetis

Nutritional and management strategies to increase reproductive efficiency in range cows. Travis Mulliniks, Ph.D., University of Nebraska West Central Research and Education Center

Antibiotic stewardship and consumer awareness. Christi Calhoun, Ph.D., Food Chain Relations, Zoetis

Let's go chute side. Andrew Dorn, Allflex USA, Rob Erich, UNL BQA Director

The value of a beef Cow and other economic ranch tools. Bridger Feuz, Livestock Marketing Specialist, University of Wyoming Extension

Timing of vaccination in newly arrived feedlot cattle. Brian Vander Ley, DVM, Great Plains Veterinary Education Center

NCBA policy update. Kent Bacus, Director of International Trade and Market Access, NCBA

Producer Panel – Dealing with labor issues. A challenge in the beef industry is finding a labor force that can help producers get their work done when the tasks need to be completed.

The Cattlemen's College will begin at 12:00 a.m.and concludes at 8:30 p.m. Cost to attend Cattlemen's College is $60 and registration information can be found at http://www.nebraskacattlemen.org or by calling the NC office at 402.475.2333.

–Nebraska Cattlemen's Convention