New N.D. 4-H Ambassadors Selected

Eight youth were selected to join the North Dakota 4-H Ambassadors team at a recent selections event.

The new team members, the county where they are enrolled in 4-H and the school they attend are:

Brittany Barnhardt, Morton, Mandan High School, Mandan

Mara Bornemann, Morton, New Salem-Almont High School, Center

Victoria Christensen, Stutsman, Christensen Academy, Courtenay

Mary Goroski, Richland, Wahpeton High School, Wahpeton

Alyssa Kemp, Pembina, Cavalier High School, Cavalier

Eva Lahlum, LaMoure, homeschooled, Marion

Nora Larson, Adams, Larson Homeschool, Lemmon, S.D.

Seth Nelson, Walsh, Park River High School, Park River

The North Dakota State 4-H Ambassadors are a group of young adults from across the state who are actively involved in 4-H. They coordinate many activities that involve teaching youth and adults about topics such as leadership, team work and citizenship.

They specialize in planning and facilitating 4-H events, such as the annual statewide Extension Youth Conference, workshops, training sessions and regional events. They strive to create events that are fun, educational and skill building, and promote self-improvement. They also are active volunteers for 4-H programs in every North Dakota county.

–NDSU Extension