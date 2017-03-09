New Ranger on Northern Hills District | TSLN.com

Spearfish, SD; March 7, 2017 – Mark Van Every, Black Hills National Forest Supervisor, announces Steve Kozel as the new District Ranger at Northern Hills in Spearfish, S.D.

Kozel brings over 29 years of experience in natural resource management. He began his career in 1987 on the Medicine Bow National Forest. He also has worked on the Bighorn National Forest in Wyoming and the Boise and Idaho Panhandle National Forests in Idaho. Currently, Kozel is the Bearlodge District Ranger on the Black Hills National Forest in Sundance, WY.

"I'm honored and excited to continue my public service career as the Northern Hills District Ranger. The District plays an important role in resource management and collaborative work with diverse interests and communities in the northern Black Hills area," said Kozel.

Kozel has a broad range of experience having worked 13 years as a fisheries biologist and 16 years as a District Ranger on two Districts in Idaho and Wyoming. He received his BS degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Science at South Dakota State University and his MS degree in Zoology and Physiology at the University of Wyoming.

Kozel begins his duties on the Northern Hills Ranger District on March 20, 2017.

Kozel lives in Spearfish, SD with his wife Beth and two children, Zach and Megan.

–USFS