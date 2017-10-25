–Newell Ram Sale

Breed Head Sold Total Sales/Breed Avg/Head Sold

Rambouillet 105 $57,775 $550.24

Prime Samm 4 $5,000 $1,250

Targhee 7 $3,950 $564.29

Columbia 15 $5,975 $398.33

Corriedales 12 $5,825 $485.42

Suffolk 40 $22,025 $550.63

Hampshire 38 $14,175 $373.03

TOTAL 221 $114,725 $519.12

High Selling Ewe- Joana Friesz of New Salem, North Dakota with her Corriedale Ewe Lamb bought by Nicole Marquette of Weaverly, Minnesota, for $1,200

High Selling Ram – Forbes Rabel & McGivney Rambouillets of Kaycee, Wyoming, with their Rambouillet Yearling Stud Ram bought by Tim Brown of Buffalo, South Dakota for $2,500

High Selling Pen of Range Rams- Kitzen Sheep Co Dwight & Gwendolyn Kitzen of Nisland, South Dakota with their Pen of 3 Yearling Suffolk Range Rams bought by Hofland Ranch of Reeder, North Dakota for $3,000

Supreme Champion Ewe

James Valley Stock Farm of Lamoure, North Dakota with their Hampshire Yearling Ewe bought by Steve Brown Sturgis, South Dakota for $ 350

Supreme Reserve Champion Ewe

Annika Bobb of Taylor, North Dakota with her Rambouillet Yearling Ewe bought by Tate Nash of Prairie City for $500

Supreme Champion Ram

Forbes Rabel & McGivney Rambouillets of Kaycee, Wyoming with their Rambouillet Yearling Stud Ram bought by Tim Brown of Buffalo, South Dakota for $2,500

Supreme Reserve Champion Ram

James Valley Stock Farm of Lamoure, North Dakota with their Hampshire Stud Lamb bought by the Fowlkes Family of Aladdin, Wyoming for $800

Champion Pair of Ewes

Annika Bobb of Taylor, North Dakota, Rambouillet Ewe Lamb Pair Bought by Wyman Scheez of Center, North Dakota for $1,150

Reserve Pair of Ewes

Tate Ollila of Newell, South Dakota with his Rambouillet Yearling Ewe Pair bought by Marissa Pittman of Belle Fourche, South Dakota for $1,100

Premier Pen of Range Rams

Borcher Sheep Company Weston and Cassidy Borcher of Powell WY- not sold

Targhee Breed Champion Ewe

Jon Beastrom of Pierre, South Dakota with his Fall Ewe Lamb bought by Melissa Holtz of Minnesota for $600

Targhee Reserve Breed Champion Ewe

Seth Schoon of White River, South Dakota with his Yearling Ewe-not sold

Targhee Breed Champion Ram

Jon Beastrom of Pierre, South Dakota with his Fall Stud Ram bought by Bob Innes Gillette, Wyoming, for $1,450

Rambouillet Breed Champion Ewe

Annika Bobb of Taylor, North Dakota with her Yearling Ewe bought by Tate Nash of Prairie City for $500

Rambouillet Reserve Breed Champion Ewe

Schalesky Sheep Co of Faith, South Dakota with their Ewe Lamb bought by Rabel Rambouillet Buffalo for $800

Rambouillet Breed Champion Ram

Forbes Rabel & McGivney Rambouillets of Kaycee WY with their Rambouillet Yearling Stud Ram bought by Tim Brown of Buffalo, South Dakota for $2,500

Rambouillet Reserve Breed Champion Ram

Annika Bobb of Taylor, North Dakota Yearling Stud Ram bought by Andrea Maneotis of Craig CO for $1,400

Corriedale Breed Champion Ewe

Joana Friesz of New Salem, North Dakota with her Corriedale Ewe Lamb bought by Nicole Marquette of Weaverly, Minnesota, for $1,200

Corriedale Reserve Breed Champion Ewe

Phillippi Corriedales (Renetta Phillippi) of Hammond, Montana, with her Yearling Ewe bought by Cheryl Gehrig Lavina, Montana, for $700

Corriedale Breed Champion Ram

Phillippi Corriedales (Renetta Phillippi) of Hammond, Montana, with her Yearling Stud Ram bought by Bob Christensen Gillette, Wyoming, for $450

Corriedale Reserve Breed Champion Ram

Bruce Hoffman of Rockham, South Dakota with his Stud Lamb bought by Kent Holler of Pierpont, South Dakota for $425

Columbia Breed Champion Ewe

Steinmetz Columbias of Hot Springs, South Dakota with their Yearling Ewe- Not Sold

Columbia Reserve Breed Champion Ewe

Borcher Sheep Co. Weston & Cassidy Borcher of Powell, Wyoming, with their Yearling Ewe bought by JD Ryan of Prairie City, South Dakota for $400

Columbia Breed Champion Ram

Borcher Sheep Co. Weston & Cassidy Borcher of Powell, Wyoming, with their Yearling Stud Ram bought by Lee Isenberger of Gillette WY for $1,100

Columbia Reserve Breed Champion Ram

Don Lawson of Flasher, North Dakota with his Yearling Stud Ram Bob Christensen Gillette for $500

Suffolk Breed Champion Ewe

Dave Pearson of Hettinger, North Dakota with his Yearling Ewe bought by Marlin Berg Pipestone, Minnesota, for $550

Suffolk Reserve Breed Champion Ewe

Randy Dombek Family of Ivanhoe, Minnesota, with their Yearling Ewe Marlin Berg of Pipestone, for $450

Suffolk Breed Champion Ram

DeZeeuw Suffolk of Elkton, South Dakota with their Stud Lamb bought by Little Ranch CO of Leiter, Wyoming, for $850

Suffolk Reserve Breed Champion Ram

Jeremy & Heidi Geske of New Prague, Minnesota, with their Stud Lamb bought by Little Ranch CO of Leiter for $900

Hampshire Breed Champion Ewe

James Valley Stock Farm of Lamoure, North Dakota with their Yearling Ewe bought by Steve Brown Sturgis, South Dakota for $ 350

Hampshire Reserve Breed Champion Ewe

Randy Dombek Family of Ivanhoe MN with their Ewe Lamb bought by Brenna Ulmer of Alzada MT for $450

Hampshire Breed Champion Ram

James Valley Stock Farms of Lamoure, North Dakota with their Stud Lamb bought by the Fowlkes Family of Aladdin WY for $800

Hampshire Reserve Breed Champion Ram

Borcher Sheep Co of Powell WY with their Yearling Stud Ram bought by Johnie J. Ridinger Alzada, Montana, for $700

Montadale Breed Champion Ewe

Dave Nash of Prairie City, South Dakota with his Ewe Lamb- Not Sold

Montadale Breed Champion Ram

Dave Nash of Prairie City, South Dakota with his Stud Ram- Not Sold

Cheviot Breed Champion Ewe

Ketterling Family Sheep Ewe Lamb-Not Sold

Dorset Breed Champion Ram

Travis Bell of Fordville, North Dakota with his Fall Stud Ram- Not Sold

Consignors honored: Faithful Consigners

Jeremy Geske of New Prague, Minnesota, consigned for 20 years

Burton Anderson of Highmore, South Dakota, consigned for 30 Years

Phillippi Corriedales of Hammond, Wyoming, consigned for 40 years

–Newell Ram Sale