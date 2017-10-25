Newell Ram Sale
October 25, 2017
Breed Head Sold Total Sales/Breed Avg/Head Sold
Rambouillet 105 $57,775 $550.24
Prime Samm 4 $5,000 $1,250
Targhee 7 $3,950 $564.29
Columbia 15 $5,975 $398.33
Corriedales 12 $5,825 $485.42
Recommended Stories For You
Suffolk 40 $22,025 $550.63
Hampshire 38 $14,175 $373.03
TOTAL 221 $114,725 $519.12
High Selling Ewe- Joana Friesz of New Salem, North Dakota with her Corriedale Ewe Lamb bought by Nicole Marquette of Weaverly, Minnesota, for $1,200
High Selling Ram – Forbes Rabel & McGivney Rambouillets of Kaycee, Wyoming, with their Rambouillet Yearling Stud Ram bought by Tim Brown of Buffalo, South Dakota for $2,500
High Selling Pen of Range Rams- Kitzen Sheep Co Dwight & Gwendolyn Kitzen of Nisland, South Dakota with their Pen of 3 Yearling Suffolk Range Rams bought by Hofland Ranch of Reeder, North Dakota for $3,000
Supreme Champion Ewe
James Valley Stock Farm of Lamoure, North Dakota with their Hampshire Yearling Ewe bought by Steve Brown Sturgis, South Dakota for $ 350
Supreme Reserve Champion Ewe
Annika Bobb of Taylor, North Dakota with her Rambouillet Yearling Ewe bought by Tate Nash of Prairie City for $500
Supreme Champion Ram
Forbes Rabel & McGivney Rambouillets of Kaycee, Wyoming with their Rambouillet Yearling Stud Ram bought by Tim Brown of Buffalo, South Dakota for $2,500
Supreme Reserve Champion Ram
James Valley Stock Farm of Lamoure, North Dakota with their Hampshire Stud Lamb bought by the Fowlkes Family of Aladdin, Wyoming for $800
Champion Pair of Ewes
Annika Bobb of Taylor, North Dakota, Rambouillet Ewe Lamb Pair Bought by Wyman Scheez of Center, North Dakota for $1,150
Reserve Pair of Ewes
Tate Ollila of Newell, South Dakota with his Rambouillet Yearling Ewe Pair bought by Marissa Pittman of Belle Fourche, South Dakota for $1,100
Premier Pen of Range Rams
Borcher Sheep Company Weston and Cassidy Borcher of Powell WY- not sold
Targhee Breed Champion Ewe
Jon Beastrom of Pierre, South Dakota with his Fall Ewe Lamb bought by Melissa Holtz of Minnesota for $600
Targhee Reserve Breed Champion Ewe
Seth Schoon of White River, South Dakota with his Yearling Ewe-not sold
Targhee Breed Champion Ram
Jon Beastrom of Pierre, South Dakota with his Fall Stud Ram bought by Bob Innes Gillette, Wyoming, for $1,450
Rambouillet Breed Champion Ewe
Annika Bobb of Taylor, North Dakota with her Yearling Ewe bought by Tate Nash of Prairie City for $500
Rambouillet Reserve Breed Champion Ewe
Schalesky Sheep Co of Faith, South Dakota with their Ewe Lamb bought by Rabel Rambouillet Buffalo for $800
Rambouillet Breed Champion Ram
Forbes Rabel & McGivney Rambouillets of Kaycee WY with their Rambouillet Yearling Stud Ram bought by Tim Brown of Buffalo, South Dakota for $2,500
Rambouillet Reserve Breed Champion Ram
Annika Bobb of Taylor, North Dakota Yearling Stud Ram bought by Andrea Maneotis of Craig CO for $1,400
Corriedale Breed Champion Ewe
Joana Friesz of New Salem, North Dakota with her Corriedale Ewe Lamb bought by Nicole Marquette of Weaverly, Minnesota, for $1,200
Corriedale Reserve Breed Champion Ewe
Phillippi Corriedales (Renetta Phillippi) of Hammond, Montana, with her Yearling Ewe bought by Cheryl Gehrig Lavina, Montana, for $700
Corriedale Breed Champion Ram
Phillippi Corriedales (Renetta Phillippi) of Hammond, Montana, with her Yearling Stud Ram bought by Bob Christensen Gillette, Wyoming, for $450
Corriedale Reserve Breed Champion Ram
Bruce Hoffman of Rockham, South Dakota with his Stud Lamb bought by Kent Holler of Pierpont, South Dakota for $425
Columbia Breed Champion Ewe
Steinmetz Columbias of Hot Springs, South Dakota with their Yearling Ewe- Not Sold
Columbia Reserve Breed Champion Ewe
Borcher Sheep Co. Weston & Cassidy Borcher of Powell, Wyoming, with their Yearling Ewe bought by JD Ryan of Prairie City, South Dakota for $400
Columbia Breed Champion Ram
Borcher Sheep Co. Weston & Cassidy Borcher of Powell, Wyoming, with their Yearling Stud Ram bought by Lee Isenberger of Gillette WY for $1,100
Columbia Reserve Breed Champion Ram
Don Lawson of Flasher, North Dakota with his Yearling Stud Ram Bob Christensen Gillette for $500
Suffolk Breed Champion Ewe
Dave Pearson of Hettinger, North Dakota with his Yearling Ewe bought by Marlin Berg Pipestone, Minnesota, for $550
Suffolk Reserve Breed Champion Ewe
Randy Dombek Family of Ivanhoe, Minnesota, with their Yearling Ewe Marlin Berg of Pipestone, for $450
Suffolk Breed Champion Ram
DeZeeuw Suffolk of Elkton, South Dakota with their Stud Lamb bought by Little Ranch CO of Leiter, Wyoming, for $850
Suffolk Reserve Breed Champion Ram
Jeremy & Heidi Geske of New Prague, Minnesota, with their Stud Lamb bought by Little Ranch CO of Leiter for $900
Hampshire Breed Champion Ewe
James Valley Stock Farm of Lamoure, North Dakota with their Yearling Ewe bought by Steve Brown Sturgis, South Dakota for $ 350
Hampshire Reserve Breed Champion Ewe
Randy Dombek Family of Ivanhoe MN with their Ewe Lamb bought by Brenna Ulmer of Alzada MT for $450
Hampshire Breed Champion Ram
James Valley Stock Farms of Lamoure, North Dakota with their Stud Lamb bought by the Fowlkes Family of Aladdin WY for $800
Hampshire Reserve Breed Champion Ram
Borcher Sheep Co of Powell WY with their Yearling Stud Ram bought by Johnie J. Ridinger Alzada, Montana, for $700
Montadale Breed Champion Ewe
Dave Nash of Prairie City, South Dakota with his Ewe Lamb- Not Sold
Montadale Breed Champion Ram
Dave Nash of Prairie City, South Dakota with his Stud Ram- Not Sold
Cheviot Breed Champion Ewe
Ketterling Family Sheep Ewe Lamb-Not Sold
Dorset Breed Champion Ram
Travis Bell of Fordville, North Dakota with his Fall Stud Ram- Not Sold
Consignors honored: Faithful Consigners
Jeremy Geske of New Prague, Minnesota, consigned for 20 years
Burton Anderson of Highmore, South Dakota, consigned for 30 Years
Phillippi Corriedales of Hammond, Wyoming, consigned for 40 years
–Newell Ram Sale