NIAA Conferenc: Changing How Animal Ag Trades with the World | TSLN.com

Former US Trade Negotiator Ambassador Darci Vetter to Review New Trade Challenges at 2017 NIAA Annual Conference

Simply put, it's about how to keep product moving.

As the National Institute for Animal Agriculture prepares to open the 2017 NIAA Annual Conference this April in Columbus, OH, keynote speaker Ambassador Darci Vetter, former Chief Agricultural Negotiator at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, says "It is absolutely critical as supply chains are getting more global and the US continues to be a surplus producer, that we are keenly engaged in what is happening in other markets."

This year's NIAA Annual Conference focuses on the globalization of food production, citing its theme as "U.S. Animal Agriculture's Future Role in World Food Production: Obstacles and Opportunities." Ambassador Vetter will talk about the importance of global trade to the animal agriculture industry, and current challenges and opportunities.

Vetter was the lead negotiator of the Trans Pacific Partnership agricultural package. "One of the things to watch is that this Administration may really change the approach in place for the last several years, both in how we look at trade and how we negotiate with partners around the globe.

"They have already pulled out of TPP, and they want to renegotiate NAFTA. New deals may be more bilateral, and not use regional or multilateral approaches," she says. "What does that mean when the animal ag industry ships to multiple countries? There is currently lot of speculation and there is much to think through in the months ahead.

Coalitions and alliances are more important than ever. "The Industry has an opportunity to clearly state priorities, in order get the most advantage in these changing times and to forge new relationships, to help governments, or perhaps deliver results in spite of delays or challenges in making good policy," says Vetter.

"They can position themselves to both communicate important industry information and insulate themselves from whatever turbulence might come, to keep product moving."

Vetter points out that, though her career has been in the executive branch and on the hill, she grew up on a small farm which raised livestock, grains and beans, and her family has a food processing business.

"I do understand the demands on small businesses, and how they have to stretch scarce resources. I always try to keep that in mind," Vetter adds.

The 2017NIAA Annual Conference will be held April 3–6, 2017 at the Renaissance Columbus Hotel Downtown, Columbus, OH.

After the Annual Conference closes, NIAA will host an added forum on April 6th, on animal well–being, "Animal Care Standards – How Laws, Company Commitments, and Public Perception Have Changed the Landscape." Registration and a pre–conference Ag Tour will be offered on April 3rd.

