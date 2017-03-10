NILE adds prize money Jr. Fed shows | TSLN.com

BILLINGS, MONT.– Big things are in store for the NILE's 50th Anniversary this fall, but BIGGER things are coming in the Jr. Fed Market Shows for 2017!

The NILE added $5,000 in guaranteed payouts to the champion market animals in each show. In year's past, championship premiums have not been guaranteed.

"We feel by adding money to the Junior Fed Livestock Shows is huge from the standpoint of the quality of animals that will come exhibit at the NILE." says NILE Jr. Fed Committee Chairman Shayne Vandivort.

"We are always looking for ways to better our shows and this is a good first step. This added money will increase the competition level and put the NILE on the map as a premier Junior Livestock show."

In 2016, the Jr. Fed Market Shows saw tremendous growth with over 200 exhibitors showing over 280 steers, lambs, goats, and hogs. Vandivort also adds, "In order to continue the Junior livestock shows at the NILE and encourage youth to attend our show, we are always looking for additional sponsorships to help support youth in agriculture. Contact the NILE Office for more information on how you can help sponsor the Junior Fed Shows. Let's make NILE great!"

The NILE's mission is to Preserve and Embrace the Western Lifestyle. One way that NILE does that is giving out scholarships to high school and college students pursing agriculture. New this year is a Wild Card scholarship drawn at the Jr. Fed Sale. In a lottery style drawing one lucky grand or reserve showman out of senior division will get $500 to go toward their higher education. They must be present to win.

Entries for all NILE shows, Jr. Fed Market Shows included, open on July 15th. Also new this year, only online entries will be accepted. History shows that the NILE Jr. Fed Shows fill up quickly, exhibitors are encouraged to enter early. Limited space is available and waiting lists will be used upon entries reaching the maximum.

Other rule changes include: market goat horn blunting, entry tag/scrapie numbers MUST match animal entered, and check-in times for all Jr. Fed Shows.

Please follow the NILE on social media outlets for more updates regarding the show or go to the NILE's website http://www.thenile.org.

If you are interested in becoming a Jr. Fed sponsor at the NILE, please contact Jennifer Boka at jennifer@thenile.org or Shelby Shaw at shelby@thenile.org.

–The NILE