NILE and Ford pickup raffle is back | TSLN.com

Billings, MT–The NILE has a mission to preserve and embrace the Western way of life. One way that the organization lives out that vision is providing programs for kids to get them involved with agriculture.

The NILE Foundation gives away hundreds of dollars in scholarships to deserving ag kids every year to encourage them to continue to stay involved in this industry. The money behind the checks comes from fundraisers.

As a collaborative effort Montana Ford Dealers partners with the NILE to raffle off a vehicle. Proceeds from raffle ticket sales go directly to NILE Youth Programs.

The first year of this partnership was in 2016. Ford gave a F350 crew cab dually truck and NILE sold tickets for four months–giving away the truck at the PBR Billings in April. Rick Hamilton of Park City, Montana ended up with the keys!

As most first-year projects go, lessons were learned and plans were adjusted. The NILE is thrilled to announce that Ford is on board again for 2017! This year’s vehicle is a 2013 F150 Raptor. The drawing will be Friday, October 20th just before the rodeo during the NILE.

Tickets for a chance to win cost $35, much cheaper than the price tag of a regularly priced truck. Anyone over the age of 18 can buy tickets at the NILE office, at the MATE Show (February 16-18) and from the NILE Board of Directors.

Keeping kids interested in livestock, horses, and crops is NILE’s way of preserving and embracing the Western way of life.

–The NILE