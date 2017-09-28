NILE celebrates agriculture and its 50th anniversary with a brand new event. The NILE Beer-B-Q is a combination of a beer tasting, and BBQ contest. All ages are welcome.

Booths with beer sampling will be available and BBQ sampling will be set up in Rimrock Auto Arena, Sunday, October 15th. The events goes from 2:30-6 p.m. with a special VIP opportunity starting at 2 p.m. Billings' favorite band, The Wench will provide entertainment for the afternoon.

The Beer and BBQ package is $25 and includes one souvenir cup, 10 interchangeable tickets for Beer and BBQ samples, and 2 people's choice votes. Individual tickets for samples can be purchased for $2.

The BBQ contest is sanctioned with the Kansas City Barbecue Society. Teams that win the NILE will qualify to compete at the Kansas City Royal World Series BBQ–one of the largest BBQ contests in the world. They'll start cooking Saturday night in the Montana Pavilion parking lot. NILE is now taking accepting entries for BBQ competitors.

–The NILE