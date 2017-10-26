NILE Charolais Show October 26, 2017 Share Tweet Comments () October 26, 2017Reserve Jr. Charolais Grand Champion Female - Animal: RF Sandie 560, Sire: MCF Bohannon 305A, Exhibitor: Tara Tellefson, Hometown: Warden, WAOpen Charolais Grand Champion Female - Animal: HFCS Ms Destiny D109, Sire: M&M Outsider 4003, Exhibitor: Hansen Family & Holt Cattle Co., Hometown: Tu...Reserve Open Charolais Grand Champion Female - Animal: HFCS Ms Ethal E103, Sire: M&M Outsider 4003, Exhibitor: William Hansen, Hometown: Turton, SDOpen Charolais Grand Champion Bull - Animal: EB Mr Encore 2148, Sire: Spur Encore 1A444, Exhibitor: Erica Bianchi, Hometown: Gilroy, CAReserve Open Charolais Grand Champion Bull - Animal: M6 The Force 511P ET, Sire: M6 Cool Rep 8108 ETExhibitor: Clift Livestock, Hometown: Ellensburg, ...Jr. Charolais Grand Champion Female - Animal: MJR Miss Smoky's Ledger 658, Sire: SCC Ledger 370Exhibitor: Maguire Rohr, Hometown: Elbert, COPrev of imagesNextJr Judge: Jason Hoffman – Thedford, NE – Open Judge: Jake Scott – Gordon, NE Share Tweet Go back to article Join the ConversationView and add comments »A Facebook account is required Recommended Stories For YouTrending In: NewsThe 2017 WNFR back numbers are out, but one is missing for an emotional reason$5 Steers and coyote hounds: Resourcefulness key to 140-year Eatinger Cattle Co. ranching legacyFilling the Void: How to choose replacement heifers that will pull their weightPASSING ON THE REINS: Burke Livestock handed down after 47 years