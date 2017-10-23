 NILE Commercial Heifer Classic Pen Show | TSLN.com

NILE Commercial Heifer Classic Pen Show

Commercial Heifer Grand Champion Pen

Exhibitor: Dan & Corie Mydland

Hometown: Joliet, MT

Commercial Heifer Reserve Grand Champion Pen

Exhibitor: Cam & Abby Huston

Hometown: Wheatland, WY

Commercial Heifer Grand Champion "Cattlemens Cut"

Exhibitor: Hannah Esch

Hometown: Unadilla, NE

–The NILE

