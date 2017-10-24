2017 NILE Results: Jr. Angus Show

Judge: Jason Hoffman

Reserve Champion Bred and Owned Jr. Angus Male | Animal: Greens Made Ya Look 7201, Sire: Colburn Primo 5153, Exhibitor: Leighton Green, Hometown: Hardin, MT

Reserve Champion Bred and Owned Jr. Angus Female | Animal: BA Miss First Look 35D, Sire: Dameron First Class, Exhibitor: Brooke Adams, Hometown: Manhattan, MT