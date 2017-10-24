2017 NILE Results: Jr. Angus Show
October 24, 2017
Judge: Jason Hoffman
Champion Bred and Owned Jr. Angus Male | Animal: Greens Legacy 6111, Sire: EXAR Blue Chip, Exhibitor: Rilee Green, Hometown: Hardin, MT
Reserve Champion Bred and Owned Jr. Angus Male | Animal: Greens Made Ya Look 7201, Sire: Colburn Primo 5153, Exhibitor: Leighton Green, Hometown: Hardin, MT
Champion Bred and Owned Jr. Angus Female | Animal: JLF Princess 6162, Sire: PVF Insight 0129, Exhibitor: Jordyn Wagner, Hometown: Billings, MT
Reserve Champion Bred and Owned Jr. Angus Female | Animal: BA Miss First Look 35D, Sire: Dameron First Class, Exhibitor: Brooke Adams, Hometown: Manhattan, MT
Champion Jr. Angus Female | Animal: MOFFITT ROSEBUD M671, Sire: HFS FIRST CLASS 113, Exhibitor: Hannah Mitchell, Hometown: Prescott, IA
Reserve Champion Owned Jr. Angus Female | Animal: Spear P Winnie Style 618-3, Sire: Silveiras Style 9303, Exhibitor: Matt Rosman, Hometown: Creston, WA
Grand Champion Angus Female | Animal: Lazy JB Sandy 775, Sire: EXAR Classen 1422B, Exhibitor: Lazy JB Angus, Hometown: Montrose, CO