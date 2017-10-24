 2017 NILE Results: Longhorn Show | TSLN.com

2017 NILE Results: Longhorn Show

Judge for Jr. Division: Judge for Open Division: Brandon Creamer

Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Female

Animal: Wild Silver

Exhibitor: Ryan Johnson

Hometown: Big Horn, WY

Jr. Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: Dixieland Delight

Exhibitor: Ryan Johnson

Hometown: Big Horn, WY

Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Bull

Animal: Rhinestone Cowboy

Exhibitor: Ryan Johnson

Hometown: Big Horn, WY

Jr. Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Bull

Animal: General Lee Hot Stuff

Exhibitor: Emma Velazquez

Hometown: Douglas, WY

Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Steer

Animal: Last Call

Exhibitor: Ryan Johnson

Hometown: Big Horn, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Non-Haltered Female

Animal: Texas Dixie Rose

Exhibitor: Tammy Delyea

Hometown: Douglas, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Non-Haltered Female

Animal: Nettie Mae

Exhibitor: Tammy Delyea

Hometown: Douglas, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Haltered Female

Animal: Steel Magnolia

Exhibitor: Toby Johnson

Hometown: Big Horn, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Haltered Female

Animal: Dixieland Delight

Exhibitor: Toby Johnson

Hometown: Big Horn, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Haltered Mature Female

Animal: WYO Silver

Exhibitor: Toby Johnson

Hometown: Big Horn, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Steer

Animal: BN Jim Reeves

Exhibitor: Toby Johnson

Hometown: Big Horn, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Steer

Animal: Last Call

Exhibitor: Toby Johnson

Hometown: Big Horn, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Bull

Animal: 100 Proof

Exhibitor: Toby Johnson

Hometown: Big Horn, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Bull

Animal: Rhinestone Cowboy

Exhibitor: Toby Johnson

Hometown: Big Horn, WY

–NILE

