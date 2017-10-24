2017 NILE Results: Longhorn Show
October 24, 2017
Judge for Jr. Division: Judge for Open Division: Brandon Creamer
Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Female
Animal: Wild Silver
Exhibitor: Ryan Johnson
Hometown: Big Horn, WY
Jr. Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: Dixieland Delight
Exhibitor: Ryan Johnson
Hometown: Big Horn, WY
Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Bull
Animal: Rhinestone Cowboy
Exhibitor: Ryan Johnson
Hometown: Big Horn, WY
Jr. Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Bull
Animal: General Lee Hot Stuff
Exhibitor: Emma Velazquez
Hometown: Douglas, WY
Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Steer
Animal: Last Call
Exhibitor: Ryan Johnson
Hometown: Big Horn, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Non-Haltered Female
Animal: Texas Dixie Rose
Exhibitor: Tammy Delyea
Hometown: Douglas, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Non-Haltered Female
Animal: Nettie Mae
Exhibitor: Tammy Delyea
Hometown: Douglas, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Haltered Female
Animal: Steel Magnolia
Exhibitor: Toby Johnson
Hometown: Big Horn, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Haltered Female
Animal: Dixieland Delight
Exhibitor: Toby Johnson
Hometown: Big Horn, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Haltered Mature Female
Animal: WYO Silver
Exhibitor: Toby Johnson
Hometown: Big Horn, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Steer
Animal: BN Jim Reeves
Exhibitor: Toby Johnson
Hometown: Big Horn, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Steer
Animal: Last Call
Exhibitor: Toby Johnson
Hometown: Big Horn, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Bull
Animal: 100 Proof
Exhibitor: Toby Johnson
Hometown: Big Horn, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Bull
Animal: Rhinestone Cowboy
Exhibitor: Toby Johnson
Hometown: Big Horn, WY
–NILE