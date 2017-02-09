NILE Premier Herdsman Exhibiting at 2017 MATE Bull Pen Preview | TSLN.com

Billings, MT–Premier Herdsman winners from the NILE Stock Show and Rodeo preview their bulls February 16-18, 2017 at the MATE Show.

Lost Creek Red Angus out of Molt, Montana brings quality cattle to the

Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE). The quality cattle stem from quality herdsmen-thus earning them the 2016 honor of NILE Premier Herdsman.

The premier herdsman is judged on cleanliness of animals and stall area, observance of rules and regulations, cooperation with show officials, sportsmanship to other exhibitors. Out-shining the hundreds of other exhibitors, Lost Creek Red Angus won the use of a KR Rauch Wilson Trailer for a year.

The Bull Pen Preview is an element of the MATE designed to promote the cattle industry and encourage bull sales. Pens of up to six bulls are on display for the three days of the MATE. It attracts many of the top producers because it is the largest Agriculture trade show in the region. Providing a venue for marketing bulls and herd genetics, usually resulting in a private treaty sale or promotion for the ranch’s annual bull sale later on in the spring.

The preview was developed by ranchers for ranchers. The setting is relaxed and conversational. Visitors are encouraged to stop and look at the bulls and chat with owners. A variety of breeds are represented and a raffle drawing for $300 off the purchase of a bull is a good incentive to walk down the entire alley-way.

The bull doesn’t stop there, inside the buildings at MetraPark many of the seed stock companies set up booths for people interested in artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization. Vendors educate producers about options, and help select the best bulls for their herd.

The dedication of improving herd genetics has earned Montana’s ranchers a reputation of quality cattle. Montana’s large reliance and focus on agriculture, specifically livestock agriculture developed it into being called one of the top beef cattle seed stock regions.

–The MATE