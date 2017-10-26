NILE Red Angus show

Reserve Jr. Red Angus Grand Champion Female - Animal: Six Mile Ms Pride 66D, Sire: Red Six Mile Warcraft 254Z, Exhibitor: Garrett Jewett, Hometown: Ka...
Jr. Red Angus Grand Champion Bull - Animal: HP Jose Cuervo 005, Sire: Silveiras Mission Nexus 1378, Exhibitor: Caleb Bouldin, Hometown: Bennett, CO
Jr. Red Angus Grand Champion Female - Animal: AHL Dory 6154D, Sire: AHL Flashback 446B, Exhibitor: JW LeDoux, Hometown: Ree Heights, SD
Reserve Jr. Red Angus Grand Champion Bull - Animal: HRA Lookout 711E, Sire: Red Lazy MC Lookout 153X, Exhibitor: Riley Haun, Hometown: Wilder, ID
Open Red Angus Grand Champion Female - Animal: Six Mile Ms Pride 66D, Sire: Red Six Mile Warcraft 254Z, Exhibitor: Garrett Jewett, Hometown: Kalispell...
Reserve Open Red Angus Grand Champion Female - Animal: RED Rainbow Countess 14D, Sire: RED Moose Creek Weston, Exhibitor: Jady LeDoux, Hometown: Ree H...
Open Red Angus Grand Champion Bull - Animal: L83 Calvin Kline 97C, Sire: Six Mile Wind Chill 828W, Exhibitor: Christensen Red Angus & Rock Creek Red A...
Reserve Open Red Angus Grand Champion Bull - Animal: WEBR Cardshark 639, Sire: WEBR TC Card Shark 101, Exhibitor: Harmony Hill/Weber Land & Cattle, Ho...