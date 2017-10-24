 2017 NILE Results: Showmanship | TSLN.com

2017 NILE Results: Showmanship

Grand Champion Senior Showman

Exhibitor: Wade Leachman

Hometown: Toston, MT

Reserve Grand Senior Champion Showman

Exhibitor: Justus Golding

Hometown: Pine Bluffs, WY

Grand Champion Junior Showman

Exhibitor: Jonna McCollough

Hometown: Fort Benton, MT

Reserve Grand Junior Champion Showman

Exhibitor: Brighton Lane

Hometown: Huntley, MT

Grand Champion Beginner Showman

Exhibitor: Quentin Harwood

Hometown: Geyser, MT

Reserve Grand Beginner Champion Showman

Exhibitor: Wyatt Mavencamp

Hometown: Bliss, ID

