2017 NILE Results: Showmanship
October 24, 2017
Grand Champion Senior Showman
Exhibitor: Wade Leachman
Hometown: Toston, MT
Reserve Grand Senior Champion Showman
Exhibitor: Justus Golding
Hometown: Pine Bluffs, WY
Grand Champion Junior Showman
Exhibitor: Jonna McCollough
Hometown: Fort Benton, MT
Reserve Grand Junior Champion Showman
Exhibitor: Brighton Lane
Hometown: Huntley, MT
Grand Champion Beginner Showman
Exhibitor: Quentin Harwood
Hometown: Geyser, MT
Reserve Grand Beginner Champion Showman
Exhibitor: Wyatt Mavencamp
Hometown: Bliss, ID