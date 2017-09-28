NILE Stock Show Tours

Behind the scenes look at the NILE Stock Show and Rodeo

Ever been curious about what goes on behind the scenes of one of the region's largest agriculture event? Ever questioned, what's that? how do they do that? why is that called that? Stock Show Confidential tours is the opportunity to get those burning questions answered.

Tours will be given every day at 4 p.m. starting at the information booth in exhibit hall.

The tours will encompass inner workings of the rodeo, insight on the cattle industry, and a closer look at agriculture in the area. Experts in rodeo, livestock or both lead the tours through the facilities for an experience unlike just sitting in the stands.

Just show up at the information booth in the NILE Trading Post area at 4 p.m. each day of NILE. Or call (406) 256- 2495 to schedule a stock show confidential tour to arrange another time.

–The NILE