NILE Supreme Champions October 26, 2017

Supreme Champion Bull (Angus) -Animal: Malsons First Reaction 115D, Sire: Silveiras First Reaction 2510, Exhibitor: Malson Angus & Herefords

Supreme Champion Female (Charolais)- Animal: HFCS Ms Destiny D109, Sire: M&M Outsider 4003, Exhibitor: Hansen Family & Holt Cattle Co.

Judges: Jake Scott, Jason Hoffman, and Steve Williams